Precision Textiles Develops First FR Barrier Designed To Work With Four-Way Stretch Ticking

TOTOWA, N.J. — March 7, 2022 — Precision Textiles — a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries — will introduce the industry’s first glass-free, fire retardant barrier designed to work with four-way stretch ticking that will not compromise the feel of the mattress. The company’s patent-pending IQFIT Contour will debut at the ISPA Expo in Orlando, Fla.

IQFIT Contour is more than just a simple FR solution. Made with 100-percent glass-free knit construction, the product also enhances the performance of other specialty mattress technologies. It is a high-performance, four-way stretch and recovery FR solution system with versatile application options that help improve the pressure relieving characteristics of foam, hybrid and Smartbed mattress designs. IQFIT Contour is Proposition 65 compliant, and also meets New York State’s recently implemented FR use regulations.

“IQFIT Contour uses a highly breathable design with almost three times the elongation making it perfect for use with compression packaged mattresses or mattresses sold with adjustable bed bases,” said Garrett Graven, product development manager of Precision Textiles.

“IQFIT Contour is not just another product we developed to pass FR Safety requirements,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles. “It’s an industry first that our R&D team worked tirelessly to perfect so we could help our customers enhance the sleep comfort of their mattress designs. What we’ve developed works in concert with the comfort layers our manufacturing clients have invested so much thought, time and money into while supporting improvement and efficiencies along their assembly and production lines.”

Precision Textiles will feature IQFIT Contour in Booth #1600 at the ISPA Expo, which is scheduled to take place from March 8-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Posted: March 7, 2022

Source: Precision Textiles