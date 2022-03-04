IDEA®22 Exhibitor Preview: Groz-Beckert

ALBSTADT, Germany / MIAMI, USA — March 4, 2022 — Groz-Beckert will be exhibiting its Felting and Carding product areas at IDEA in Miami, USA, from 28 to 31 March 2022. At booth 1420 in the Miami Beach Convention Center, Groz-Beckert experts will be presenting the latest products and solutions for the production of nonwovens. IDEA takes place every three years and is one of the most important trade fairs for nonwovens and technical textiles for the international nonwovens industry.

Whether hydroentanglement, traditional needling or service: The product group Felting gives visitors comprehensive insights into the portfolio for the nonwovens industry. For spunlace customers, Groz-Beckert presents its HyTec® P jet strips, which are characterized by a significantly higher hardness compared with conventional jet strips and therefore also offer excellent scratch resistance.

In the area of traditional needling, the patented GEBECON® felting needle is one of Groz-Beckert’s highlight products. Thanks to its unique geometry, it offers optimized bending resistance with high flexibility. By using Augmented Reality, it can be viewed in detail at the booth.

Know-how protection and improved needle logistics are just two of the many benefits of the customer product that the Felting product group will highlight for customers at the booth. In addition, visitors can take a virtual tour through the technology facility in the Groz-Beckert Technology and Development Center (TEZ) in Albstadt, Germany. This way, they experience the staple fiber needle punch line (SVL) up close and learn how Groz-Beckert can assist in product development as well as product and process optimization.

At IDEA, the Groz-Beckert InLine card clothing series is the main focus of the product group Carding. Thanks to a new and patented production method, Groz-Beckert has developed a new range of metallic card clothing, which offers improved process reliability and increased up-time of the card for the nonwovens industry. At the same time, the new production method also reflects the corporate principles of environmentally-friendly and resource-saving production.

The card clothings are characterized by a controlled and very precise hardening of the teeth, a reduced rib height of 1.3 millimeters and completely scale-free surfaces without burrs. An exhibit at the booth will highlight how this differs from conventional production methods. It shows an impressive comparison between the new Groz-Beckert InLine card clothing and the previous generation.

The SiroLock™ plus worker and doffer wire was developed as the first special geometry of the Groz-Beckert InLine card clothing series. In addition to the advantages of the Groz-Beckert InLine card clothings, the SiroLock™ plus impresses with a more effective fiber take-up, control and transfer. The functionality and operating principle behind the SiroLock™ plus can be experienced by IDEA visitors via Augmented Reality.

Posted: March 4, 2022

Source: Groz-Beckert KG