Berry Global Nonwoven Facilities Recognized As Zero Waste to Landfill in Health, Hygiene, And Specialties Markets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — March 3, 2022 — In alignment with its operational Impact 2025 sustainability goals, Berry Global Group Inc. announced all of its Health, Hygiene, and Specialities Division facilities located in China as zero waste to landfill. These facilities join the Division’s global list of 12 facilities to receive the prestigious internal recognition. Berry encourages all sites to embark on a zero waste to landfill journey, defined internally as diverting over 90 percent of waste away from disposal, with less than 1 percent of waste being disposed via landfill.

Announced in 2019, Berry set a goal to reduce landfill waste intensity by 5 percent per year. Just this year, Berry reduced the amount of waste disposed via landfill by over 2,000 metric tons, achieving a landfill waste intensity reduction of 12 percent, well above the year-over-year target of 5 percent; this also reflects a 9 percent reduction from 2019. Guided by the waste management hierarchy, Berry leverages continuous improvement to reduce waste generation and maximize the value recovered from any waste that is generated.

“Within the Division, we leverage continuous improvement to best utilize valuable resources, eliminate unnecessary materials, and ultimately decrease waste. We expect this in our own operations, but so do a growing number of our customers. The teams across all 12 facilities which now hold the zero waste-to-landfill certification are outstanding examples of what we can achieve on a global scale to lower our environmental footprint,” said Curt Begle, President of Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialities Division.

Sites within the Divison to earn this recognition are:

Suzhou, China;

Nanhai, China;

Pouso Alegre, Brazil;

Judiai, Brazil;

Aberdare, United Kingdom;

Aschersleben, Germany;

Berlin, Germany;

Biesheim, France;

Cuijk, Netherlands;

Dombuhl, Germany;

Maldon, United Kingdom; and

Tarragona, Spain.

“Along our journey to decrease landfill waste, the efforts of projects large and small have the possibility to make a positive impact on our success,” said Tim Huskey, EVP Operations for Berry’s Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division. “Through the work of individual team members contributing to the ideas and solutions, every voice can be heard and the best ideas are what eventually get implemented on site or around the world.”

Posted March 8, 2022

Source: Berry Global