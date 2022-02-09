Precision Textiles Unveils PurLoft, A Quilted FR Solution Made With Renewable Fiber

TOTOWA, N.J. — February 9, 2022 — As part of its ongoing commitment to develop sustainable products that meet the needs of its customers, Precision Textiles a leading supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, has launched a new product called PurLoft to help manufacturers meet consumer demand for natural, more sustainable mattresses.

PurLoft is an environmentally friendly alternative to 100 percent synthetic high loft fire barriers for bedding products. It is offered in varying weights and made with renewable wool fibers, which are naturally flame retardant. Incorporating wool directly under the sleep surface offers a high-performance, sustainable alternative that is not only FR compliant, but also creates air pockets, which act as natural insulators to help regulate body temperature. PurLoft also offers superior moisture management as well as odor and allergen protection. In addition, the naturally crimped wool fiber helps products retain shape longer, making it more durable.

“We have always been at the forefront of sustainability. Our R&D team continues to work with that goal in mind and they have once again developed an innovative solution, backed by service and quality, to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the environment with products that help meet our customer’s needs,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles.

“The inherent flame retardant properties of wool make it a very effective, eco-friendly solution for an FR barrier product,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “Wool helps transfer moisture away from the body. Unlike many manmade fibers where perspiration build up can become a breeding ground for bacteria, wool’s natural breathability reduces the risk of the mattress taking on unpleasant body odors. We not only developed a more natural FR solution, but also a more comfortable sleep experience.”

The product is patent pending and available now.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant-compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters in New Jersey, which includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse as well as a 170,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Troy, North Carolina. The company also operates four additional warehouses located in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Texas, Clearwater, Florida, and Archdale, North Carolina – as well as a warehouse in Asia. For more information, visit wwwprecisiontextiles-usa.com

Posted: February 9, 2022

Source: Precision Textiles