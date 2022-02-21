IDEA®22 Exhibitor Preview: Trützschler Nonwovens

EGELSBACH, Germany — February 21, 2022 — IDEA, the North American nonwovens show, will take place in Miami from March 28-31. Trützschler’s booth 2017 focuses on the needs of the American market. It’s about local service, the efficient production of sustainable nonwovens and the digital support of production processes.

Tomorrow’s successful products are sustainable

In addition to the in-depth know-how, Trützschler Nonwovens has a broad portfolio of line concepts for the production of sustainable, biodegradable nonwovens. Cotton is an important raw material for American producers, which is why we are showing efficient solutions for processing raw cotton, comber noils and blends of viscose and cotton. Another focus is on the leading Voith/Trützschler concepts for wet-laid, hydroentangled WLS and CP nonwovens. High-quality nonwovens made from viscose fibers and NBSK pulp, the raw material for the paper industry, not only offer an excellent cost/performance ratio, but also a small carbon dioxide footprint.

Trützschler Card Clothing provides information on the Z-wire. Its innovative contour keeps fibers on the roll even at the highest speeds, thus minimizing fiber flight inside the card.

Digital solutions optimize the production floor

Nonwovens producers have two primary goals: guaranteeing the quality of the products and always having costs under control. In times of COVID, however, it is becoming increasingly rare that the production floor is manned by a fully trained team. In order to ensure lasting quality, Trützschler Nonwovens presents a modular, digital work environment that systematizes, digitizes and simplifies typical work processes. With the help of Industry 4.0 technologies, line, process and quality data relevant to a production lot can be stored, aggregated, visualized and analyzed with regard to process improvements.

Trützschler USA – a reliable local partner

With its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., and more than 100 employees, Trützschler USA is the first point of contact for all matters relating to American nonwovens producers. The company is able to equip and convert machines according to customer specifications (certified UL508A panel shop), carry out factory acceptance tests and a wide range of repairs in Charlotte.

Trützschler USA has most flat-top card and roller card clothings in stock. Mobile service teams for rewiring are available 24/7.

Posted: February 21, 2022

Source: Trützschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH