Herrmann Ultrasonics Expands Nonwovens Lab

Herrmann Ultrasonics, Bartlett, Ill., has expanded its nonwovens laboratory at its headquarters to increase its global presence and support the growing North American market with application testing and customer support. The investment includes a ULC 600+ Ultrasonic Lab Calendar, among other technologies.

“Flexible and very thin materials, like 9 gsm, can be better controlled by means of a new web tensioning and control system,” said Uwe Peregi, president of Herrmann Ultrasonics. “With our brand-new quick exchange system for the ultrasonic stations, we can experiment with different ultrasonic technologies — static or rotating — in one single day. As a result, our customers will save time and money.”

January/February 2022