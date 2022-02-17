Essity Acquires Legacy Converting

Philadelphia-based health and hygiene company Essity has acquired Legacy Converting Inc., a producer of roll and folded wipes in a variety of formats based in New Jersey. Legacy Converting produces disinfecting and wipe products under the Environmental Protection Agency-regulated Everwipe™ brand.

“The acquisition of Legacy Converting Inc. strengthens our wiping and cleaning product

expertise and offering and is a step in our expansion of this product area,” said Don Lewis, president, Professional Hygiene, Essity.

January/February 2022