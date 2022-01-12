Attindas Hygiene Partners Announces Lower Carbon Footprint Protective Underwear Products Launching Across Europe

RALEIGH, N.C. — January 12, 2022 — Attindas Hygiene Partners is proud to announce the launch of its reduced carbon emissions adult incontinence protective underwear throughout Europe. By utilizing the new product design, which uses ultrasonic bonding in place of traditional glue adhesive, Attindas is now able to measurably reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, to provide less environmental impact. This technology investment expands upon Attindas’ recent successful launches in North America and Spain.

The new product design also improves user experience, providing a more comfortable, snug fit. By increasing elastic material from top to bottom throughout the product, it creates a protective underwear capable of fitting a wide range of body shapes and sizes.

“At Attindas we are driven to provide effective, affordable, and widely available solutions to help those with Adult Incontinence enjoy life with health, dignity, and comfort every day,” said Chad M. Lang, head of Global Marketing for Attindas. “This innovation in protective underwear delivers an experience that’s more like wearing traditional underwear for our consumers, while enhancing the sustainability profile of our product assortment. We’re excited for users of our protective underwear, and those retailer partner brands we support in Europe, to experience this new product, as we flow this innovation to them for their next purchase.”

Posted: January 12, 2022

Source: Attindas Hygiene Partners