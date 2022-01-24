ANDRITZ To Supply A Spunlace Line To Texygen Textile In Margilan, Uzbekistan

GRAZ, Austria — January 24, 2022 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from the Uzbek cotton spinning specialist Texygen Textile LLC to supply a complete neXline spunlace line. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

This will be the first spunlace line ever installed in Uzbekistan. The equipment will process high-quality cotton fibers in a fully integrated production line, from bleaching to winding. With this new line, Texygen Textile LLC will be able to produce top-class spunlace wipes made of 100% cotton, thus opening up new market opportunities.

The ANDRITZ equipment will minimize fiber loss and enable Texygen to produce a high-end spunlace fabric that will allow the company to serve the international medical industry with premium-quality spunlace wipes.

Rasulov Ikrom, owner of Texygen Textile, says: “We are very proud to be a pioneer in the spunlace industry in our country. We have commissioned ANDRITZ to supply our first spunlace line, and their know-how relating to the carding machine, among other units, will enable us to produce premium-quality, nonwoven cotton roll goods.”

Established in 2010, Texygen is a frontrunner in the Uzbekistan textile industry, especially in cotton spinning. The company has its headquarters in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Posted: January 24, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ