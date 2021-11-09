VEOCEL™ Brand Launches Industry’s First Fiber Identification System To Address Growing Demand For Supply Chain Transparency In Beauty Industry

LENZING, Austria — November 9, 2021 — Globally, strong growth is expected in the beauty segment, with the facial sheet mask market forecast to reach $14 billion by 20301. As consumers continue to look out for ways to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, the need for brands to provide product quality assurance and supply chain transparency is ever growing. To address the increasing need for transparency and traceability in materials used in beauty products, VEOCEL™ Beauty brand has launched the Fiber Identification System for LENZING™ Lyocell Skin, Lenzing Lyocell Fine Skin and Lenzing Lyocell Micro Skin fibers, which presents unparalleled traceability, quality assurance and trustworthy communication that genuine premium Lenzing Lyocell Skin fiber types are used in facial sheet masks.

“In recent years we have been witnessing an evolution within the beauty industry, from merely focusing on the quality of nonwovens fabric, to ensuring authenticity and transparency of fiber materials used in facial sheet masks,” said Jürgen Eizinger, vice president of Global Nonwovens Business, Lenzing AG. “With the introduction of the Single-Use Plastics Directive in the European Union earlier this year, it is indeed a timely launch for our Fiber Identification System for Veocel Lyocell fibers. As brands become more aware of the importance of supply chain transparency and set it as a priority for their business model and reputation, we anticipate that the Fiber Identification System will play a key role for our Veocel Beauty brand in 2022 and beyond.”

Premium fibers with a net-zero footprint

The Fiber Identification System is applicable to the skin fiber types under Veocel Beauty brand, which are ideal for use in facial sheet masks. Made in Austria, the fibers are of botanic origin, biodegradable and compostable. Nonwoven fabrics made of Lenzing Lyocell Skin fiber types also feature Lenzing’s patented Translucency technology which offer naturally smooth and more translucent facial sheet masks. In addition to the exquisite quality, Lenzing Lyocell Skin fibers are also good for the environment as they are certified CarbonNeutral® products with a carbon footprint reduced to net-zero.

Identification of fibers in final products to combat counterfeit materials

The Fiber Identification System can identify fibers in the final products, providing quality control and authenticity assurance for brands against inferior counterfeit products. Products verified by the system also provide consumers with an added level of assurance and peace of mind that materials used in their beauty products are certified clean and made of genuine premium eco-friendly fibers.

“Around the globe, and especially in the Asia Pacific region, we have been hearing a lot about the usage of counterfeit materials in beauty product manufacturing sectors. Brands and consumers are also more cautious about negative health impacts of possible counterfeit materials used in their daily care products. With the launch of the Fiber Identification System, we are able to identify and verify usage of Lenzing Lyocell skin fiber types, thus reinforcing the Veocel Beauty brand as a “label of trust” for the beauty sector. With such confidence on supply chain transparency, brands will be able focus their efforts on other aspects of the business, supporting brand expansions in the long run,” added Steven Tsai, Senior Regional Commercial Director for Nonwovens Asia, Lenzing.

Posted November 9, 2021

Source: Lenzing AG