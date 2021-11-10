Meryl Medical Honoured With International Accolade

CONGLETON, United Kingdom — November 5, 2021 — Meryl Medical, the hi-tech, pioneering, textile manufacturer that produces environmentally sustainable fabrics, has been awarded ‘Best PPE Accessory’ by a global textiles industry body.

The Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide presented the award at its high profile PCIAW® Summit and Awards 2021 2-3 November, held at the Hilton London Metropole.

The highly innovative brand received the much coveted award for its comfortable two-layer BFE 95 mask without chemical finishes, and which is also hypoallergenic and non-toxic. The masks, manufactured with Nylstar Hydrogen technologies are tested and certified according to Oeko-Tex® 100 standards and certified by the Leitat Technological Center.

Kevin Simpson, Co-founder of Meryl Medical says, “We are thrilled to have received such high profile recognition for our masks. With climate change being at the forefront of the global news agenda, the call for sustainable solutions for products, which are part and parcel of our everyday life couldn’t be greater.

“The fight against plastic pollution has been an uphill struggle for many years, and as the use of disposable masks and other protective equipment soars, we are faced with even more challenges. Disposable masks are plastic products that cannot be readily biodegraded but may fragment into smaller plastic particles, namely micro- and nanoplastics that widespread in ecosystems.”

Kevin explains that Meryl Medical’s masks are completely sustainable, meaning that they are 100% recyclable. He says, “There are many masks in the marketplace, and most of them are not fully recyclable. Our masks are made with textiles that can be completely reused, focusing on environmental impact, quality and protection built around a sustainable circular economy.”

The prestigious award win was in fact the icing on the cake for Meryl Medical, as this followed on from Co-founder Peter Clodd-Broom delivering as a keynote speaker, a presentation on textiles and sustainability to the informed industry conference audience on the first day of the PCIAW® Summit and Awards 2021

Meryl Medical face masks are odourless, fresh and lightweight. The masks reduce the risk of contagion through the air by not releasing microfibers carrying viruses or microbes, and they are washable at 70°C up to 100 times without losing their effectiveness.

All Meryl Medical products are treated with a permanent antiviral-effect, antibacterial and anti-fungal technology co-developed alongside their virology partner, HeiQ. HeiQ helps improve the lives of billions of people by adding functionalities to all kinds of materials through scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding.

Posted November 10, 2021

Source: Meryl Medical Ltd.