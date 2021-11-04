Meryl Medical Announces International Expansion

CONGLETON, England — October 29, 2021 — Meryl Medical, the hi-tech, pioneering, textile manufacturer that produces environmentally sustainable fabrics, is strengthening its international presence with the opening of a design and operations hub in Germany.

The new centre, located near Frankfurt, Germany, will offer Meryl Medical a major gateway for the supply of its quality, sustainable fabric into European markets, and the rest of the world, whilst working closer with German-based recycling facilities to fill the circular economy.

“As the customer base in Europe continues to grow, the new facility will enable us to provide a quicker, reliable service and be more reactive to bespoke requirements for fabric across the world”, Kevin Simpson, Co-founder of Meryl Medical explains.

The new European operation will be headed up by Ingo Mangold, who has extensive knowledge of the industry and the region as well as an impressive background in textile engineering. It will encompass a design centre, ordering and bespoke commissioning facility, and a comprehensive logistics operation.

All Meryl Medical products are treated with a permanent antiviral-effect, antibacterial and anti-fungal technology co-developed alongside their virology partner, HeiQ. HeiQ helps improve the lives of billions of people by adding functionalities to all kinds of materials through scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding.

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: Meryl Medical Ltd.