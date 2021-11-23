Livinguard Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Medical Scrubs With EPA Registered Textile That Kills 99.99% Of Bacteria

SAN JOSE, Calif. — November 23, 2021— Livinguard, the Swiss-based international supplier of self-disinfecting hygiene technology, announced today it has launched an apparel line of permanent self-disinfecting scrubs, underscrubs, and lab coats utilizing its EPA-registered bacteria-killing textile. Livinguard scrubs, that continuously self-disinfect throughout the day, will set a new standard of hygienic performance for healthcare workers. The technology is also tested for hypoallergenic skin sensitivities and is wash durable to maintain performance.

Scrubs buyers, who have been limited to comfort and fashion features, can today add the third and most important dimension, self-disinfection. Now, and in a post-pandemic world, healthcare professionals are looking for advanced hygienic solutions to keep themselves, their family, and their patients more protected.

Livinguard EPA registration was announced earlier this year with a promise to transform categories. “We are excited to quickly deploy our bacteria-killing technology and launch the most advanced scrubs available to healthcare workers,” said Sanjeev Swamy, Livinguard’s Founder and CEO. “Livinguard scrubs will play an important role in controlling and reducing bacteria levels in health care settings. We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with clinics, hospital systems, medical associations, and companies committed to employing the highest hygienic standards for the greater well-being of their employees, their patients, and their customers.”

Livinguard scrubs are also feature-packed with comfort and fit. These competitively priced scrubs offer super soft and sensible fashion for healthcare environments. They come in a wide range of sizes and colors and have numerous pockets (some hidden) for medical tools, equipment, and personal items.

