Freudenberg Performance Materials’ Building & Construction Division Announces Further Price Increase For Roofing Carriers

NOVEDRATE, Italy — November 22, 2021 — Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic era, the global economy has been facing the most severe challenges in the supply chain ever seen. This has led to significant increases in logistic and raw materials costs.

This unprecedented situation has not been improving in the last months and, despite all the efforts to mitigate the problem, it has been even deteriorating also due to the increases in energy costs.

“The current situation forces us to further adjust our prices and apply an increase of 11 percent starting from January 1st, 2022” affirmed Federico Pallini, general manager of the Global Business Division Building & Construction “Our top priority is to continue being a reliable supplier for our customers in the present difficult circumstances. It is our responsibility to secure raw materials and energy supplies at any price to guarantee the continuity of our services to confirm our long-term commitment towards our customers”.

Posted November 23, 2021

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials