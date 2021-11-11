American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) Leads Drafting Of The Flushable Nonwoven Materials Standard

SHANGHAI, China — September 13, 2021 — China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) officially released the “Test Method and Evaluation for Flushability of Disposable Sanitary Nonwoven Materials.”(GB/T 40181-2021).

The standards apply to the biodegradable and dispersible disposable sanitary non-woven materials and specify the test method and evaluation.

American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) played a leading role in the drafting, whose development team has been exploring innovations and application developments of nonwoven materials and eco-sustainable solutions

“We’ve learned a lot from what’s going on in more advanced markets of where they have undergone problems with mislabeling of such products that don’t comply with regulations or make a false claim,” said Nilesh Parmar, CEO and Founder of American Hygienics Corporation. “There was no real flushability regulation, so standards are necessary for future growth. With a proper standard in place, the industry will be regulated and policed. I am extremely honored that AHC and my team could be part of this, and we are confident that this standard may soon become widely adopted.”

The new standard will have a significant impact on wet wipes manufacturing and innovation, this also posed great opportunities in product needs and immense challenges in exploring new models of industry practice.

Source: American Hygienics Corporation (AHC)