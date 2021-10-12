Second Stop Of IPC E-Textiles 2021 Virtual World Lands In Philadelphia On October 27

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — October 11, 2021 — The second stop on IPC’s E-Textiles 2021 Virtual World Tour will be Philadelphia on October 27, 2021. The IPC E-Textiles 2021 Virtual World Tour is a series of educational events bringing the latest e-textiles technologies and virtual demonstrations from innovators around the world — all at no cost to registrants.

Attendees of the October 27 stop on the tour will gain unique insights into the Soft Systems Design Kit (SSDK) under development at Drexel University’s Center for Functional Fabrics. Their SSDK is a set of tools and guidance seeking to bring design methodologies from the semiconductor industry into the e-textiles space to speed product development and de-risk projects. Drexel’s speakers will provide a detailed view into their SSDK as well as a proof of concept demonstration.

Drexel will also provide virtual demonstrations of the Center for Functional Fabrics, providing a unique opportunity for the global e-textiles industry to gain access to one of the leading e-textiles centers in North America. Registrants who are not able to attend the live event will receive on-demand access to the presentations and demonstration recording following the event.

Remaining dates on the IPC E-Textiles 2021 Virtual World Tour include Germany on November 17, and Japan on December 1. Registration includes automatic access to the remaining events and on-demand recordings for all events, including the September 2 event hosted by Taiwan Textile Research Institute.

For more information or to register, visit: www.ipc.org/ipc-e-textiles-2021-virtual-world-tour.

