Oerlikon Nonwoven And A.Celli Nonwovens Set Up Technological Partnership

NEUMUENSTER, Germany / PALAZZO PIGNANO (CR), PORCARI LUCCA (LU), Italy, — October 11, 2021 — Oerlikon Nonwoven and A.Celli Nonwovens today announced the signing of an official agreement that will kick off a strategic collaboration for the production of solutions dedicated to the A.Celli festooning technology.

The first step of this precious collaboration is the development of comprehensive solutions dedicated to festooning technology, an ideal process for the management of soft, thick and memory-effect materials. Thanks to this synergy, new machines, which will be part of the A.Celli F-LINE® family of multifunctional lines, will support the already tested A.Celli technology dedicated to spooling, thus completing the range of solutions dedicated to the management of soft materials.

Increase and develop the production capacity

“Oerlikon Nonwoven has many technologies ready to increase and develop the production capacity of our customers and A.Celli is the ideal partner to give concrete development to this potential“, said Rainer Straub, President of the Business Line Oerlikon Nonwoven.

Alessandro Celli, CEO of A.Celli Nonwovens, declared: “This strategic partnership with Oerlikon Nonwoven allows us to further extend our range of solutions. We wanted to combine the technological values of two links in the same supply chain: from the manufacturer of substrates lines to the ones of integrated end-of-line and intralogistics solutions. With this synergy we aim to strengthen our position as a reference company in a hygienic market that is increasingly attentive to the search for eco-compatible, innovative and differentiated nonwoven.”

Partnerships across the value chain

“Collaborating with A.Celli to create a quality Italian integrated production system for our customers makes us proud” added Fabio Zampollo, CEO of TKW Materials, the Joint Venture partner of Oerlikon Nonwoven. “Since we know that the future will be challenging for all market participants involved and that technological excellence will primarily also be created in partnerships across the value chain, we believe that bringing the best teammate on board is already the right decision today.”

As for all the other solutions offered by A.Celli, the new line dedicated to festooning will also be engineered and produced in Italy, with the usual manufacturing quality and attention to detail that distin-guishes the technological value offered.

Posted October 11, 2021

Source: Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co. KG