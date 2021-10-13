INDEX™20 Exhibitor Preview: AUTEFA Solutions To Focus On Productivity, Quality And Energy Savings

FRIEDBERG, Germany — October 13, 2021 — Soaring demand in some critical nonwovens applications has made the global pandemic a period of both market growth and technical progress for companies at the forefront of the sector. The upcoming INDEX event is an ideal opportunity for equipment providers to present their latest innovations, and AUTEFA Solutions will be featuring novel systems targeting higher productivity, assured quality and energy efficiency.

The sales boom in some areas – notably spunlaced products for hygiene and sanitizing wipes – has clearly been driven by virus-related requirements. But AUTEFA is confident that the resulting “huge demand” will continue, as producers discover the benefits of the technological advances made. Says AUTEFA Solutions CMO Marco Fano: “Our unique web-forming technology ideally meets our customers’ needs at this time, and we see the upward trend in order intake being sustained in future, particularly in combined card and crosslapper solutions. Our advanced spunlace manufacturing systems are able to deliver high standards of quality and performance, with the all-important advantage of rapid investment payback.”

Sustainable manufacturing is a key goal for Autefa, with a focus on manufacturing solutions which preserve both energy and raw materials. Spunlace processes can require relatively high energy usage, so AUTEFA has developed the unique combination of V-Jet FUTURA hydroentanglement machine and SQ-V Square Drum Dryer, which can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. The V-Jet Injector also enables customers to modernize existing production lines with the newest hydroentanglement technology.

Savings in raw material costs and excellent fabric uniformity are major features of the Topliner crosslapper series. In combination with the WebMax and CLOSED LOOP system, this prevents weight increases at fabric edges – known as the smile effect – which would otherwise waste material. AUTEFA Solutions offers a complete range of nonwovens machinery, covering needlepunch lines, aerodynamic web forming, spunlace and thermobonding equipment. Application sectors range from hygiene and wipes through filtration, geotextiles, automotive, carpets, technical felts, wadding and insulation. In the premium nonwovens segment, AUTEFA Solutions is renowned for the quality, durability and performance of its technology for both forming and bonding processes, incorporating the famous brands Fehrer, FOR and Strahm.

Posted October 13, 2021

Source: AUTEFA SOLUTIONS GERMANY GMBH