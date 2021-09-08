Precision Textiles Launches New Website To Better Serve Its Customers: Features Manufacturing Capabilities, Expanded Product Details, & Easier Site Navigation

TOTOWA, N.J. — September 8, 2021 — Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, has launched a new website unifying the manufacturer’s innovative products with its diverse manufacturing capabilities. The site provides its customers with expanded product details, a comprehensive view of its global manufacturing capabilities and a more robust user experience.

The revamped site, precisiontextiles-usa.com, positions the company as a knowledgeable solutions provider and a collaborative partner, backed by service, quality and extensive research and development – all of which are key pillars of the company’s corporate values, which are rooted in its deep relationships with its customers.

“Our new site showcases not only our products but also our capabilities, positioning us as a trusted partner that offers innovative products and services as well as experts in our field with the ability to engineer custom-made turnkey solutions,” said Scott Tesser, chief executive officer of Precision Textiles. “For nearly 35 years, Precision Textiles has been a leading supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for a variety of industries, but our roots were initially established in the apparel category,” Tesser noted. “When apparel manufacturing moved predominantly to Asia, we followed our customer base and opened more than 20 offices and several manufacturing locations in the Pacific Rim. Working in the fast-paced world of fashion helped establish a company culture that still prevails today—one that prioritizes creative design and ongoing innovation.”

It is with that same strategic approach that Precision Textiles has been able to expand its product portfolio across many industries and categories.

“We want our partners to know that we are available 24/7 and can provide lab-tested solutions that can help them provide safer, more innovative products for their customers from our state-of-the art manufacturing facilities in New Jersey and North Carolina,” Tesser added. “The new website tells this story in a more compelling way – and really shows the breadth and scale of our capabilities and expertise that spans across the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries. Our goal is to deepen the connection between our expert team and our valued customers, and the redesigned site reinforces this initiative.”

The new site visually has a cleaner, more contemporary feel, and better reflects the company’s position as an innovative leader and global supplier of cutting-edge nonwoven and laminated solutions as well as fire-retardant technology for a variety of industries. It features new imagery and an easy-to-use navigation bar with detailed information including: company history, its sustainability efforts, biographies for key company executives, a summary of the company’s global footprint – including an overview of its network of manufacturing and warehousing locations that can service customers anywhere in the world – its broad manufacturing capabilities and details on its extensive product lines for the bedding, healthcare, automotive, institutions fabrics and niche markets.

