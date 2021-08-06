Montana Start-Up Company Revolutionizes Heated Gear: Launches Line Of Apparel That Provides Warmth And Comfortable Mobility

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — August 6, 2021 — H.E.A.T. (Heated Electronic Active Technology), a new start-up company based in Great Falls, Mont., officially launched a new line of technologically-advanced heated gear that’s expected to turn the winter apparel industry on its head.

“We didn’t set out to improve upon other or existing base layer apparel. We created a first-of-its-kind, vital body equipment you wear,” said Daniel Creach, H.E.A.T.’s ONE-LAYER designer.

Combining the most advanced and comfortable textiles, smartphone technology, and custom, ergonomically correct batteries. H.E.A.T.’s One-Layer smart system will finally give people who work or play outdoors in winter the protection they need from the cold – and the comfort and maneuverability to do their tasks safely.

“No more dangling cables to manage or layers and layers of clothing confining your movement,” says Creach. “All you have to do is use the One-Layer® app on any smart device to manage your own personal climate. From the use of FabRoc™, a proprietary heat technology, to the attention of every manufacturing detail, the One-Layer® smart system will allow you to work safer, play longer, and go where the other guys can’t.”

H.E.A.T., Inc. was formed in 2016 with the goal of creating heated gear that effectively warms key parts of the body while also providing its wearers greater flexibility and movement than what’s currently on the market. The ONE-LAYER® design and development team consists of experts with vast experience from iconic US companies as well as the private sector.

Posted August 6, 2021

Source: H.E.A.T. (Heated Electronic Active Technology)