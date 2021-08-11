Focus Sales & Marketing Group Expands Into Converting

WELLFORD, S.C. — August 11, 2021 — Focus Sales & Marketing Group LLC, a fabric supply company, has expanded into the converting industry as of July 1st, 2021.

Wellford, SC Focus Sales & Marketing Group LLC (FSMG) expands capabilities to include slitting and rerolling of materials, warehousing and stocking programs in upstate South Carolina. With an inventory of polypropylene spunbond, needle punched and woven polyester fabrics, FSMG is well equipped to supply their customers needs for fabrics. Their state of the art machine is capable of producing fabric widths from 2” to 90” and was designed and installed by Diversified Systems Inc, of Greenville, SC.

FSMG is located at 1101 Syphrit Rd. Building A, Wellford, SC.

Posted August 11, 2021

Source: Focus Sales & Marketing Group LLC (FSMG)