Gain Industry Wide Recognition With The Prestigious IDEA® Achievement Awards

CARY, NC — July 8, 2021 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and Nonwovens Industry Magazine announced the opening of nominations for the prestigious IDEA® Achievement Awards. IDEA® is the preeminent event for the nonwovens and engineered fabrics conference and exposition and will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida USA, March 28-31, 2022.

The IDEA® Achievement Awards recognize leading companies and new innovations (since IDEA® in 2019) in the global engineered fabrics industry in six categories. Companies may now nominate their products, or their customers’ products, in the following categories:

Sustainability Advancement (advances one or more elements of sustainability or circularity since 2019)

Equipment (best new equipment introduction since 2019)

Raw Materials (best new raw materials introduction since 2019)

Short-Life (best new disposable product introduction since 2019)

Long-Life (best new durable product introduction since 2019)

Nonwoven Product (best new nonwoven product introduction since 2019)

Submission deadline is January 15, 2022. Selections will be made by members of the industry voting through Nonwovens Industry Magazine. Selection of the Entrepreneur Award will be made by Nonwovens Industry Magazine.

Details on the IDEA® Achievement Awards criteria and eligibility are available on: https://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html

To nominate a company, please visit https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea-reg-achievement-awards.

IDEA® Achievement Award Winners in 2019 included: Machinery/Equipment:

A.Celli Nonwovens S.P.A.: A.Celli Vision System (DMS 4.0)

Raw Materials:

Lenzing AG: Veocel™ Lyocell fibers with Eco Cycle Technology

Nonwoven Product:

Fitesa: Fitesa 100% BioBase PLA Softs

Short-Life Converted Product:

Callaly: Tampliner®

Long-Life Converted Product:

Soteria Battery Innovation Group: Soteria Battery Architecture

Entrepreneur:

P&G Venture Labs

The highly successful IDEA® in 2019 attracted 6,500+ industry participants, and over 500 exhibitors from more than 70 countries to advance their business in nonwovens and engineered fabrics. The 2022 event marks the 21st anniversary of IDEA®, with the show originating in 1971.

Along with the IDEA® Achievement Awards, highlights of the global industry event include hundreds of exhibitors presenting their latest innovations; a conference featuring pandemic impacts on the global nonwoven supply chain and recovery for China, South America, Asia, North America, and Europe; and a series of short course training opportunities called “Nonwoven Essentials,” led by industry experts.

“We look forward to welcoming the entire nonwovens and engineered materials industry at IDEA® 2022 in Miami Beach. Industry professionals across the global value chain will convene in person to conduct business, gather the latest market intelligence, and see the newest innovations,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Details on the IDEA® Achievement Award criteria and eligibility are available on: http://www.inda.org/awards/IDEA-Achievement-Award.html. For information on exhibiting at IDEA® contact Joe Tessari: email jtessari@inda.org, +1 919 459 3729 or visit: inda.org. To nominate a product for an IDEA® Achievement Award, visit: https://www.nonwovens-industry.com/idea-reg-achievement-awards. For details on the IDEA® Achievement Awards, contact: Chris Plotz, Director of Education & Technical Affairs, cplotz@inda.org

Posted July 8, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry