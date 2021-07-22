Customer Service Of Oerlikon Neumag Offers Regular Inspection And Cleaning In Order To Ensure Superlative Meltblown-Machine Performance And Nonwovens’ Quality

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany — July 22, 2021 — In order to ensure superlative meltblown-machine performance and nonwovens’ quality, Customer Service of Oerlikon Neumag offers regular inspection and cleaning of the spinning body, either by means of a service contract or simply as a service-on-demand. Die body maintenance can either be carried out at the customer site or at the Oerlikon Neumag assembly facilities in Neumünster.

During service visits, we repeatedly encounter die bodies that are heavily contaminated or that have been scratched as a result of customers’ cleaning attempts. It is for this reason that we offer die body cleaning as a qualified manufacturer service. We have the experience, the know-how and the technical capacities to carry out this work both professionally and swiftly”, explains Michael Schwarz, Technical Sales Manager for Modification Nonwoven, talking about the rationale behind this service product.

Depending on the general conditions, professional cleaning takes approx. one week. “We systematically ensure that system downtimes are kept to an absolute minimum and we are correspondingly constantly optimizing our processes and offerings. To this end, we recommend – for example – that customers acquire an additional die body, which they are able to swiftly exchange themselves. The removed die body can then be sent to Neumünster for cleaning, which can be carried out without time constraints. This investment generally pays dividends over several years with customers with high quality demands and for whom on-site cleaning would – due to the distances involved – be too expensive or time-consuming”, explains Tilmann Seidel, Head of Customer Services Oerlikon Neumag, speaking about the responsibility as a service provider.

Posted July 22, 2021

Source: Oerlikon