RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference – Ready to Present the Latest in Material Science and Sustainability

CARY, N.C. — July 27, 2021 — Industry technical leaders are ready to escalate their businesses with forward-looking insights into material science developments advancing sustainability that will be presented virtually at the 11th edition of RISE®, Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference on Sept. 28-30.

Registration is now open for the event that is once again co-organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, The Nonwovens Institute, and North Carolina State University.

Building on last year’s excitement, more than 150 professionals in product development, materials science, and new technologies are expected to attend the event online. The latest speaker lineup is available on the RISE® website.

The cutting-edge discussions for RISE® attendee participation include: Sustainability in Material Inputs and End-of-Life Performance, Government/NGO Challenges to Single-Use Plastics, and Market Intelligence and Economic Insights Post-Pandemic.

The conference will culminate on Sept. 30 with the presentation of the 2021 RISE® Innovation Award recognizing problem-solving innovations that advance the nonwovens industry. The Nonwovens Institute at North Carolina State University was last year’s winner for their Spunbond High Efficiency Filter Media.

RISE® Highlights

The program includes expert presentations from industry leaders, round-table discussions and question-and-answer sessions on the key themes of material science developments for sustainable nonwovens, sustainability, increasing circularity in nonwovens, and promising innovations in nonwovens, processes and materials.

Promising Materials Development Using PLA presented by Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor and Executive Director, North Carolina State University, The Nonwovens Institute

Phantom Platform: The Polyolefin-cellulose Coformed Substrates Technology at Its Best, featuring insights from Fabio Zampollo, CEO, Teknoweb Materials S.r.l.

Biotransformation Technology in Polyolefin Fibers and Nonwoven Fabrics, Focus on Fugitive Used Articles – with speakers, DeeAnn Nelson, Ph.D., Development Program Manager, and Nick Carter, Vice-President of Marketing and Business Intelligence, both from Avgol Nonwovens

High-Loft, Ultra-Soft Hygiene Solutions, presented by Paul Rollin, Ph.D., Global Team Lead – Nonwovens, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Innovating a Sustainable Future for Nonwovens; A European Perspective given by Matthew Tipper, Ph.D., Operations Director, Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute Ltd., (NIRI), UK

Filtration Media Functionalized with Zinc Oxide by Wai-shing Yung, Ph.D., Technical Director, Ascend Performance Materials

For the full RISE program, speaker biographies and other updates, see the RISE® website (https://www.riseconf.net/index.html)

Posted July 26, 2021

Source: INDA, Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry