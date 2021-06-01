Nonwovenn Invests in Next Stage Of Growth

SOMERSET, England — June 1, 2021 — England-based technical fabric manufacturer Nonwovenn is committed to supporting the company’s future growth strategy, and over the last 12 months has invested £7 million in the Bridgwater production site, where it has operated since 2003.

Despite a disruptive year, Nonwovenn has purchased the freehold of its production site, securing its future presence in Bridgwater and invested in new a manufacturing line with additional state of the art technologies that not only provides a significant increase in capacity but also provides access to new product sectors.

Nonwovenn has also made a significant investment in its people over the last 12 months, in innovation, quality, operations and commercial including the appointment of commercial director, Nigel Hardy, an experienced FMCG sector executive, to lead the business through its next stage of growth.

The business currently employs more than 210 people and has enjoyed 12 years of continued growth in sales.

Hardy said: “Over the last 18 months, Nonwovenn has focussed on building manufacturing and commercial capability to ensure we are well positioned to drive growth as we come out of the pandemic. Despite the challenging year, we have continued to trade well and are particularly proud of the commitment of our team, ensuring our manufacturing output and service to our customers continued without disruption. At Nonwovenn, we believe that investing in people and manufacturing assets is key to our success. Having invested significantly in not only its people, but its premises and new technology, Nonwovenn is primed for growth, and I’m looking forward to supporting the business’s exciting growth strategy.”

Posted June 1, 2021

Source: Nonwovenn