Davlyn Group Appoints John Rutt Vice President of Business Development

SPRING CITY, Pa. — June 29, 2021 — Technical textiles company Davlyn Group has announced that John Rutt has joined the company as vice president of business development.

Rutt was most recently with Fulcrum Business Development Services, of which he was the founder. Rutt brings over 20 years of industrial sales leadership experience, including several years as Davlyn Manufacturing’s director of sales and marketing.

“I am thrilled that John has rejoined us,” commented Mauricio Zavatti, Davlyn Group CEO. “His mix of technical and commercial experience, combined with specific knowledge of Davlyn’s products and markets, make him the ideal candidate for this role.”

“Davlyn Group is uniquely vertically integrated, from proprietary technical yarns through custom fabricated parts” Rutt commented. “We are positioned to build on our historic successes, while leveraging our collective capabilities to innovate new products for our existing markets and beyond.”

Posted June 29, 2021

Source: Davlyn Group