Composite Integration Appoints Partnership In The United States

SALTASH, England — May 2021 — Composite Integration provides technology for composites manufacturing, specializing in RTM and Infusion in multiple sectors including renewables, aerospace, automotive and defense.

The England-based firm has continued its successful growth path throughout the last year which saw distributor agreements announced across Europe. Now looking to reinforce its distributor network worldwide, Composites Integration announced a partner in the United States.

Composite Integration has partnered with METYX USA, and in doing so, furthered the existing relationship with METYX Group, having been working together for Turkey RTM industry since 2007.

Murphy Mahaffey, North America sales manager from METYX USA, brings extensive experience of composites and material processing equipment. “We are excited to be distributing Composite Integration products in the USA markets as well,” Mahaffey said. “We have been engaged in a strong partnership for a long time in Turkey, and now we will work together to create the same synergy for our USA customers. I do believe that our RTM product line, METYCORE infusion mat, and Composite Integration RTM machines will combine for an attractive package for RTM, RTM Light and Infusion manufacturing.”

METYX manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-performance technical textiles along with many composite related services for marine, wind, automotive, transportation, construction industries, and this new partnership will add to the strength and depth of its offerings.

David Raynor, business development manager, Composite Integration, commented: “We look forward to expanding our relationship and sharing our knowledge with both METYX USA and their clients. Adding METYX USA to our distribution network shows our strong commitment to the composites engineering market in America and our dedication to continue to deliver market leading solutions to the composites industry worldwide”.

Posted June 22, 2021

Source: Composite Integration