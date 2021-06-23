Beaver Paper Group Installs Largest Robotic Arm In The U.S.

ATLANTA, GA — June 23, 2021— Beaver Paper Group, a manufacturer of sublimation media and cut and sew papers is pleased to announce the addition of one of the largest, state-of-the-art Robotic Arm and Precision Perforator to their newly remodeled production division.

The Dalmec Robotic Arm Manipulator will allow the operators to pick up and move large-scale paper rolls with minimal effort and maximum safety. The Dalmec Manipulator has been designed and manufactured to handle paper rolls up to 11 feet in length and two feet in diameter with a tremendous maximum handling weight of 1060 kg/2330 lbs.

The “Perf 104″ is one of the widest perforating machines in the world, measuring at 104 inches, creating more possibilities and options for our customers. Designed in-house in conjunction with Swiss engineers, the “Perf 104” has impeccable precision while producing both micro-perf and one-perf sizes. The new perforator is vital to keep up with the growth that Beaver Paper Group is experiencing, and will allow in-house production of perforated papers, giving our customers more options through our facility.

“Investing in new state-of-the-art equipment shows our commitment to our customers and partners by bringing high-level digital manufacturing to our production floor. This will lead to the highest quality products at some of the fastest lead times in the paper industry,” explained Tobias Sternbeck, CEO of Beaver Paper. In addition, the new equipment, will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint, which is ideal for the environment.”

Posted June 23, 2021

Source: Beaver Paper Group