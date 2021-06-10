Aegle Launches The First N95 Mask To Feature Exclusive Acteev Anti-Microbial Fabric And Authentication And Traceability Technology

HOUSTON — June 10, 2021— Aegle (“the Company”), a high-quality American-made PPE manufacturer and health-tech company, has launched the first N95 and NIOSH certified mask that uses authentication and traceability technology, it announced today. Every box case and lot has an embedded NFC chip to prevent counterfeiting and ensure that every mask sold is trusted, transparent and authentic.

Aegle’s team comprises technologists, industrial designers, and healthcare experts – including multiple PhDs and experience in national security and technology. Aegle masks are manufactured domestically in the Houston, Texas metro area and the company has plans to launch and license further PPE applications of its patent-pending authentication and traceability technology.

Masks are available for corporations, businesses, healthcare institutions, essential workplaces and individuals to purchase on Aegle’s website and Amazon beginning today.

“Despite plummeting COVID-19 cases in the US, the world has forever changed as a result of COVID-19 with governments, healthcare organizations, businesses and consumers now well aware of the need to maintain domestic supply of authentic high-quality masks and PPE”, said Thomas Lopez, Chief Technology Officer at Aegle. “We are actively responding to these needs through our health-tech solutions and our laser-focus on innovating and defining the future of high-tech, high-quality protective medical equipment. Our industry-first authentication and traceability technology is the first milestone in our larger mission to make medical protective equipment design safer, transparent and trustworthy.”

Aegle’s N95 mask is designed with careful attention to physical improvements and equipment design for safety and comfort. The masks are made from ultra-lightweight materials that deliver exceptional fit and breathability. Each Aegle N95 mask is designed to effectively secure mask placement, minimize mask movement, and deliver maximum visibility, helping to reduce inhalation exposure to airborne biological particles like COVID-19, Bacillus Anthracis, and Mycobacterium Tuberculosis.

Exclusive Partnerships and Impact

Aegle’s anti-microbial N95 respirator is developed through the Company’s exclusive partnership with Ascend Materials. Ascend’s Acteev fabric is embedded with active zinc ions that independent experts have shown contain anti-viral and anti-microbial efficacy.

Since its founding in May 2020, Aegle has built strong relationships with industry partners including non-profits Project N95 and Get Us PPE to serve the overarching mission of building resilience into the US supply chains and strategic reserves of PPE. Specific initiatives include:

ProjectN95 and the Patriot Military Family Foundation: Aegle donated tens of thousands of masks to the National Guard for the Presidential inauguration in January.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union(UFCW): Aegle has committed that 100 percent of its employees will be unionized.

Aegle donated over 14,000 masks for COVID-19 relief in India last month, to combat one of the worst outbreaks globally

Aegle is backed by a team of Silicon Valley technology entrepreneurs and investors. Co-founder Andrew Moy said, “Aegle is more than a financial investment. Our team is protecting the security and safety of all Americans by supporting the reshoring of critical manufacturing to the United States. Investing in a domestic tech-based and impact-oriented PPE manufacturer helps America break supply chain bottlenecks that continue to plague the global economy as we recover from the pandemic and ensure that we remain prepared for future health crisis.”

Authenticity and Traceability

The authentication and traceability technology enhances supply chain intelligence to help ensure effective end-user distribution and that PPE is effective and not counterfeit.

Available information will include internal and third-party test data for all materials used in the production of the product, date of manufacturing, expiration date, lot number, and will verify that each box is an official Aegle product. Having a security layer that authenticates that the product was manufactured by Aegle aims to provide transparency to the entire supply chain – distributors, retailers, and end consumers.

Aegle’s first manufacturing and distribution center is located in the new VEnergy 100-acre industrial park near Brookshire in the Houston, Texas metro area, currently designated as an economic development HUBZone and Opportunity Zone. The center features 90,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and neighbors other major national distribution facilities. Following the launch of its N95 mask, Aegle has plans to expand production and construct new industrial warehouse space by the end of this year. Aegle has capacity to produce over 20 million masks and expects to provide over 100 jobs in the greater Houston Area by Q4 2021.

About Acteev: acteev.com

Tests show >99% antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal efficacy1

EPA-registered zinc ions embedded in the polymer

Hygroscopic nylon 6,6 fabric attracts moisture, which activates the zinc ions

Not a topical treatment or coating

Not dependent on silver, copper

Proven efficacy in many end forms: Knit and woven fabrics for consumer textiles, upholstery, uniforms, face masks Nanofiber, meltblown and spunbond nonwovens for filtration Fibers for carpets Engineered plastics for high-touch surfaces



