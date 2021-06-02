World of Wipes® International Conference To Deliver Latest Insights On Sustainability, COVID-19 Consumer Wipes Buying Trends And More

CARY, NC — June 2, 2021 — INDA is gearing up for its live World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference in Atlanta in July with a dynamic program focused on delivering timely consumer insights and material science developments to help participants grow their wipes businesses post-pandemic.

As travel and in-person events return, the industry association is looking forward to welcoming attendees to WOW 2021 for face-to-face program content, training, meetings, tabletop exhibits and networking. With less than two months to go, anticipation is mounting for the event July 12-15 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and registration is open. (https://www.worldofwipes.org/register.html)

Emerging from COVID-19, the conference will provide wipes product managers, converters, buyers and suppliers with the latest research and insights from experts on how to move ahead and seize future opportunities.

“We are entering a new era in wipes driven by new directions in sustainability, new markets opening up after the pandemic and new legislation,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President. “WOW 2021 will help industry players chart their future course as we move into the ‘next’ normal.”

Sustainability will be a key theme of WOW 2021 with sessions focused on such relevant topics as plastic-free trends, biodegradable wipes, fossil fuel-based fiber reduction, single-use plastics and more. Presentations include Wipes and the Growing Plastics Debate, Sustainable Packaging and Dispensing for Wipes, and Nonwovens Substrates for More Sustainable Wipes.

COVID, Cleaning and Consumers

With cleaning, sanitizing and safety being at the forefront during the pandemic, experts will tackle what the latest trends mean for the wipes market, particularly with the increased importance of disinfecting wipes in providing protection and consumer confidence in shared spaces.

Among the program highlights is an exciting session on COVID-19 Impact on Wipes Consumption and Cleaning Habits featuring the following speakers and topics:

Consumer Wipes Usage During the COVID-19 Pandemic and What the ‘Next Normal’ May Look Like – Christopher Dresselhuys, Business Director, North American Retail Wipes, Rockline Industries will present research and survey results on changing consumer wipe buying behaviors.

Wipes, Cleaning and COVID: What Have We Learned Through the Pandemic? – Brian Sansoni, Senior Vice President, Communications, Outreach and Membership, The American Cleaning Institute will discuss ACI’s 2021 National Cleaning Survey and talk about how the pandemic may change consumers’ views and future use of cleaning products.

Challenges and Tough Decisions in Pandemic Response – Jason White, Associate Research Fellow, The Clorox Company will share the company’s response to increased demand for disinfecting products that created supply issues, requiring quick decision making by Clorox to maximize the availability of these products to help consumers protect themselves during the pandemic.

In other relevant WOW 2021 sessions, experts will dive deep into Trends in the Wipes Markets and Among Consumers with these not-to-be-missed presentations:

Understanding the State of the Nonwovens Wipes Industry and a Market Gone Mad – Brad Kalil, Director of Market Intelligence and Economic Insights, INDA will present a pre-pandemic view of the nonwovens markets, the current state, and a look into the future.

I&K Cleaning Wipes: Market Statistics and End User Insights – Laura Mahecha, Industry Manager, I&I Cleaning Products, Kline & Company will share insights on the Industrial and Institutional (I&I) cleaning products market.

Consumer Wipes: Look at the Post-COVID World – Svetlana Uduslivaia, Head of Research, Euromonitor International will reveal an updated forecast for consumer wipes globally, the latest innovation trends across wipes categories and the latest retail channel dynamic.

Growth and Demand of Canister Wipes Converting Lines in the U.S. and Around the Globe – Jay Roth, Director of Sales, Elsner Engineering Works, Inc. will share insights on how the COVID crisis has impacted the business of converters and co-packers.

WOW 2021 will also feature the WIPES Academy training; three days of cutting-edge conference program content; two days of tabletop displays; presentation of the World of Wipes Innovation Award® and the INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award; plus, a welcome reception and a myriad of other networking and socializing opportunities. For the full program details and speaker line-up, visit the WOW 2021 website. (https://www.worldofwipes.org/conference.php)

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry