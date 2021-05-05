INDA Announces World Of Wipes Innovation Award® Finalists

CARY, NC — May 5, 2021, 2021 — Nonwoven-based wipe products for sanitizing, cleaning and beauty applications from Kimberly-Clark Professional, Lenzing and SharkNinja are the finalists vying for this year’s prestigious World of Wipes Innovation Award® that will be selected at the 15th edition of the 2021 World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, July 12-15, in Atlanta, Georgia.

These three leading companies will present their innovations live at WOW 2021 to the wipes professionals attending the in-person event who hold an important one-third of the vote in their hands.

The award finalists will make their presentations at the conference on July 13 and the winner will be announced on the morning of July 15, capping off the conference focused exclusively on wipes that will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

The World of Wipes Innovation Award® recognizes products or technology innovations within the entire wipes value chain that expands the use of nonwoven fabrics and demonstrate advancements in creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication.

“We are excited about returning WOW to an in-person event. We have plans for an exceptional conference addressing the key issues facing the wipes industry and including three strong finalists for this year’s prestigious World of Wipes Innovation Award®. The finalists were selected by the INDA Technical Advisory Board from dozens of competitive wipes innovations. I applaud the ingenuity and creativity shown by Kimberly-Clark Professional, Lenzing, and SharkNinja in advancing the wipes market sector,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Finalists for the World of Wipes Innovation Award are:

Kimberly-Clark Professional – Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are the first pre-saturated wipes to quickly disinfect and maintain surface sanitization for 24 hours, killing 99.9 percent of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes and Community-Associated Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteria. The wipes patented formulation is found to be effective by the United States Environmental Protection Agency for disinfecting on hard, non-porous surfaces against numerous strains of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-COV-2 when used as directed. (It is not approved in California for use against SARS-CoV-2.)

LENZING™ – LENZING™ Lyocell Skin fibers are designed with a patented technology that makes them translucent when impregnated with serum. Designed for the growing facial sheet mask market, these fibers are the basis for a premium facial sheet mask skincare routine that meets the expectations for translucency, smoothness, fineness and comfort. LENZING™ Lyocell Skin fibers are an exquisite solution for consumer demands for more sustainable single-use masks made from natural cellulose and contributing to circularity.

SharkNinja – The Shark VACMOP™ is a cordless hard floor cleaning system that utilizes suction and spray mopping for a more thorough clean. The all-in-one disposable pad uses multiple nonwoven types allowing consumers to pick up and lock away dry debris, and also spray-mop to tackle the toughest messes. Shark VACMOP™ pads consist of two components – a dirt chamber that collects and locks away dirt and debris picked up by vacuum, and a fiber pad that mops up tough messes. Lightweight and cordless, the Shark VACMOP™ goes anywhere. With a click of a button, the pad (dirt, debris, wet mess) can be tossed away – without touching the dirty pad.

Attendees at WOW 2021 will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from the top companies who are changing the face of the wipes industry, and gain essential industry insights from an outstanding roster of speakers during the conference. Sessions include wipes and the growing plastics debate, new directions in sustainability, the explosive growth in cleaning brought on by COVID-19, emerging markets, regulatory changes and more.

“We are looking forward to welcoming wipes industry product managers, buyers and suppliers to meet in-person in July, INDA is committed to the safety of our participants and adherence to all CDC and local protocols and guidelines. Face masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes will be available. Other protocols include safe distance seating in the conference areas as well wider aisles for the tabletop displays and receptions,” said Rousse.

Other WOW Highlights

This year’s event will open with a day and a half devoted to the WIPES Academy training and a Monday evening Welcome Reception at the conference hotel. WOW will feature three days of cutting-edge conference program content and two evenings of tabletop displays.

The program also includes over 11 hours of face-to-face networking time to renew relationships, form new ones, and strengthen existing bonds over breakfasts and session breaks, the Welcome Reception, the tabletop receptions and other opportunities to connect with industry peers.

An “On-Demand” version of the WOW Conference speaker presentations and Q&A’s will be available for purchase after July 19. For the full program details and list of speakers, visit the WOW 2021 website (https://www.worldofwipes.org/).

Posted May 5, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry