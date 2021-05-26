Domtar Corporation To Expand Wayne County, GA Manufacturing Facility, Creating 75 Jobs

ATLANTA, GA — May 17, 2021 — Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Domtar Corporation will invest more than $60 million to expand their Engineered Absorbent Materials (EAM) manufacturing operations in Jesup, delivering 75 additional jobs to Wayne County.

“I thank Georgia-based EAM Corporation for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for the hardworking Georgians of Wayne County,” said Governor Kemp. “The state’s pipeline of highly trained talent has helped the No. 1 state for business continue to attract solid jobs for all Georgians, regardless of zip code.”

Domtar’s EAM facility in Jesup has been developing and manufacturing innovative, high-quality absorbent core solutions since 1998. The expansion will help Domtar grow their airlaid nonwoven business, which has become essential to hygiene product manufacturers across the globe. The project will add an additional largescale production line to the EAM facility that will supply both domestic and global customers, increasing its exports through the Port of Savannah by 60%, adding approximately 500 containers to their annual exports.

“Domtar is pleased to partner with the State of Georgia to expand our facility,” said EAM Operations Director Kim Sumner. “The project will play an integral role in helping Domtar establish a global absorbent materials and technology business that includes pulp and airlaid materials, strengthening our value proposition as an essential partner to absorbent hygiene customers around the globe.”

The company previously expanded their Jesup operations in 2014, and currently employs approximately 90 Georgians. Once the expansion is complete, the company will employ more than 160 people in southeast Georgia. New positions at the facility will include careers in operations, warehousing, logistics, and supervision. Individuals interested in opportunities with Domtar are encouraged to visit domtar.com/careers for additional information.

“This expansion is great news for Domtar and Wayne County. It’s the largest local industry expansion in several years and will provide a financial boost for Wayne County’s economy. We’re always thrilled when jobs come to Wayne County, and we are excited that Domtar chose this facility for their expansion as they are an extremely valuable employer to our community,” said Executive Director of the Wayne County Industrial Development Authority Dell Keith. “We are also grateful to Georgia’s Department of Economic Development, Wayne County Commission, and City of Jesup for their contributions to make this project possible.”

“At Georgia Ports, we’re happy to support the export of Georgia-made products and the jobs those exports mean for communities across the state,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The Domtar expansion will bring the number of Wayne County jobs that rely on port activity to nearly 2,200 full- and part-time positions.”

Project Manager Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Wayne County Industrial Development Authority, City of Jesup, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, Georgia Power, and Atlanta Gas Light.

“Domtar has been a longtime partner to the state and specifically to our friends in southeast Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many thanks to our partners at every level of government who continue to prioritize investing in the Port of Savannah and in our workforce training programs – both of which have been critical to international companies like Domtar continuing to create opportunities for Georgians.”

Posted May 26, 2021

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor