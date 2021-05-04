Confluent Medical Announces Strategic Investment In The Electrospinning Company

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — May 4, 2021, 2021 — Confluent Medical Technologies Inc. announced today a strategic investment in The Electrospinning Co. Ltd. . Electrospinning, a U.K.-based company, has developed a proprietary electrospinning process that will expand the design options utilized in the structural heart market and fully automate the process of attaching biomedical textiles to heart valve frames.

Implant designs for the fast-growing, transcatheter structural heart market primarily utilize a custom textile that is sutured to a high-performance Nitinol metal frame. Confluent’s Nitinol and biomedical textile expertise, in combination with Electrospinning’s leadership in electrospun nanofiber biomaterials, expands the design options that Confluent customers can utilize in the structural heart market. Additionally, the application of the textile to the valve frame will be fully automated, simplifying the manufacturing process.

“The investment in Electrospinning reinforces Confluent’s strategy of Applying Materials Science to MedTech Innovation,” said Dean Schauer, CEO and president of Confluent Medical. “This partnership creates an opportunity for our two companies to facilitate further expansion of innovative structural heart products on behalf of our customers.”

Source: Confluent Medical Technologies Inc.