ANDRITZ Successfully Starts Up A New Batt Forming Line For Stitchbonding At Romatex, South Africa

GRAZ, Austria — May 6, 2021, 2021 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has successfully started up a new batt forming line at Romatex Home Textiles (Pty) Ltd., based in Cape Town, South Africa. The line is dedicated to the production of Maliwatt products used in a wide range of applications, including home textiles, construction, geotextiles, medical, footwear, and as a replacement for plastic in the retail sector.

ANDRITZ has supplied Romatex with dedicated batt forming equipment, mixing an aXcess card and an eXcelle crosslapper to provide Romatex’s technical characteristics in terms of product quality and line performance. This new stitchbonding line will enable Romatex to better serve its customers and meet their requirements perfectly.

“We bought a first line from ANDRITZ in 2017 and have been very satisfied with the close collaboration between our companies, the flexibility and reliability of the machines, as well as the excellent service in the years that followed. It was, of course, an important consideration in the choice of supplier for our new investment. Again, ANDRITZ provided very good project management, and the new line is running to our full satisfaction,” says Helmut Höck, General Manager Operations at Romatex.

ANDRITZ is one of the global market leaders for supply of nonwoven production technologies, including batt forming equipment for the stitchbonding processes used to make Maliwatt, Malivlies and quilting. This segment addresses a variety of applications, including automotive, household, bedding, roofing, footwear, medical filtration, wipes, and many others.

Romatex Home Textiles is one of the largest household textile manufacturers in South Africa and can look back on a successful history. Its facility is located in Cape Town. One of the company’s key strengths is its product diversification. Today, they offer a complete range of bed linen, duvets, pillows, and stitchbond products.

Posted May 6, 2021

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP