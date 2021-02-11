Herculite Products, Inc. Acquires The Laminated Fabrics Division Of Burlan Manufacturing LLC.

EMIGSVILLE, Pa — February 11, 2021 — Herculite Products Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics is pleased to announce it has acquired the Laminated Fabrics Division of Burlan Manufacturing LLC. This acquisition strengthens Herculite’s position as a global leader in high performance reinforced textile composites.

Herculite’s President & CEO, Peter McKernan said “the acquisition advances our mission to help our customers grow their business through innovative products, advanced materials and engineered solutions.”

This acquisition builds on Herculite’s long history of delivering exceptional brands through operational excellence and creates opportunities to serve our customers an expanded range of high-performance reinforced composite textiles.

Herculite®, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high performance laminated and coated fabrics for more than 62 years. As one of the founders of the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite® pioneered the use of laminated fabrics in many different industries. Today, Herculite Products Inc. provides a vast array of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise for the benefit of our customers.

Source: Herculite Products Inc.