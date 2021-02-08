Filtration Expert, Kyle Nannenga, Joins TTG (Trinity Technology Group) Team

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — February 8, 2021 — TTG (Trinity Technology Group), a supplier of ePTFE technology for the industrial, apparel, microventing, and medical markets, is pleased to announce that Kyle Nannenga has joined the company to expand sales efforts primarily in the air filtration market. A strategically critical sector for the application of TTG’s proprietary ePTFE membrane and laminate technologies, Nannenga’s extensive commercial expertise in the air filtration category will provide additional value to TTG’s current customer base and help expand TTG’s footprint in the filtration market.

“Filtration is a core legacy market for our company and bringing Kyle on board is a continued demonstration of our commitment to this sector of our business,” said Greg Vas Nunes, TTG’s CEO. “Kyle’s substantial experience and industry know-how will help us grow the air pollution control and related filtration categories with new products, technologies, and applications and will also further enhance our unique collaborative approach to providing outstanding customer service.”

Nannenga will join TTG as Sales Executive, bringing to the job his fourteen years of filtration sales experience with Donaldson Company where he rose to the level of Sales Director. In that position, he led the commercial OEM channel of the Industrial Air Filtration Business Unit throughout North America and developed deep expertise in filtration media, substrates, and ePTFE membrane applications that he will leverage for the TTG business. Nannenga held analyst positions with Target Corporation and the US Department of Veterans Affairs earlier in his business career. Prior to joining the private sector, Nannenga served as a Combat Engineer in the United States Army/National Guard and is a decorated veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After his honorable discharge from the US Armed Forces, Nannenga earned his BA in Business Communications and Integrated Marketing from the University of North Dakota in his home state. He currently resides in Minneapolis with his wife and children.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle on our team and look forward to the significant contributions he will make to the growth of our filtration market position and our company,” concluded Vas Nunes.

Source: TTG (Trinity Technology Group)