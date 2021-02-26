Fenner Precision Polymers Officially Opens New Treatment Line Facility For Coating Technical Fabrics And Textiles

MANHEIM, Pa. — February 26, 2021 — Fenner Precision Polymers, a Michelin Group Company and supplier of reinforced polymer technology, hosted state, county, and local officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of its new $4 million fabric treatment line today in Manheim. Pennsylvania Senator Ryan P. Aument (R-36) joined local officials to observe state-of-the-art operations where technical fabrics are treated with specialized coatings and procured by clients in a variety of market sectors including aerospace, infrastructure, and energy.

On touring the treatment line, visiting officials saw how technical fabrics of varying widths receive multiple passes of specialty resins, the drying method, and the process for precisely measuring the thickness of applied coatings in order to meet clients’ custom specifications. Visitors also learned about the company’s commitment to sustainability and how its operation’s environmental controls support clean, safe, and healthy air standards.

“Fenner Precision Polymers is a shining example of what it will take to rebuild our local, state, and national economies,” said Pa. Senator Aument. “At every level of the organization team members collaborate to bring about the type of innovation that puts Pennsylvania on the map and our citizens back to work. I could not be more proud of their efforts and the engineered solutions they create together here in Manheim.”

Also attending along with Senator Aument were:

Scot Funk – Mayor, Manheim Borough

Carol Phillips – President, Manheim Borough Council

Suzanne Reiley – President, Board of Directors, Manheim Area Chamber of Commerce

Ezra Rothman – Manager, Economic Development Strategies, EDC of Lancaster County

“We see this as just one part of a much larger growth story for our company,” said Jack Krecek, Divisional Managing Director, Fenner Precision Polymers. “It’s an investment in our company as well as the surrounding community. In fact, we anticipate filling several new positions to support this operation, and that benefits everyone.”

Posted February 26, 2021

Source: Fenner Precision Polymers