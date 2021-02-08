CTT Group, A Canadian Technology Transfer Centre In Technical Textiles, To Host ITMC 2021 In Montreal

ST-HYACINTHE (QUEBEC), Canada — February 8, 2021 — CTT Group, a Canadian technology transfer leader specializing in research, development and analyses of technical textiles and advanced materials, is set to host the 8th edition of the International Conference on Intelligent Textiles and Mass Customization (ITMC) 2021 to be held September 20 to 22 in Montreal (Canada). Abstract submission is due by March 5, 2021.

‘’We are honored to host this unique conference and encourage business, research institutions and organizations from around the globe to take part in lively exchanges of ideas and experiences during ITMC 2021. Thanks to its interdisciplinary approach, the conference represents a unique opportunity to share innovative solutions aimed at fostering the development of technical textiles for various applications,’’ says Valerio Izquierdo, Vice President, Business Development and Partnership, CTT Group.

Immediate Call for Abstract Papers

Participants are encouraged to submit abstract papers before March 5, 2021. The document should explain the aim and scope of the study, materials and methods used, the results achieved, and main conclusions reached. The maximum number of pages of the abstract cannot exceed three. The template is accessible here.

During ITMC 2021, participants will explore new ideas and collaborative partnerships for business growth by catalyzing the creation of a beneficial synergy between designers, manufacturers, suppliers and end- users of all sectors.

ITMC conference themes are based on intelligent textiles and mass customization. Key topics include comfort; composite and textile reinforcement; medical textiles; personal protective equipment; smart and functional textiles; bio-sourced, bio-degradable and eco-textiles; advanced technical textiles; nanotechnology; sustainable and advanced manufacturing processes; supply chain management; logistics; mass customization; e-commerce; digital solutions and education and training methodology.

“International events such as the ITMC 2021 contribute to the growth and influence of the Québec textile industry. I am convinced the participating Québec organizations will benefit from this unique platform to showcase their leadership and innovative solutions and establish strategic partnerships that will strengthen their competitive edge here and internationally,” says Dany Charest, General Manager of TechniTextile Québec, the Technical Textile Materials Cluster.

The ITMC 2021 conference is currently planned as an in-person event. The organizers are closely following government recommendations regarding health security and will postpone the event in 2022, if needed.

Source: CTT Group