Bindatex Expands Nonwoven Slitting, Sheeting Capacity And Maintains Quickest Delivery Times In The Industry

BOLTON, England — February 11, 2021 — Bindatex, the United Kingdom-based provider of specialist process and cutting services, is increasing its capacity for slitting nonwovens while maintaining the quickest turn-around times in the industry. It can put inquiries into production within two days, if required, which typically takes weeks.

As specialists in cutting, Bindatex can easily achieve the very low slitting widths that can be required by the nonwovens industry (20mm easily and lower on request) and at very large diameters.

The company also provides a solution to the common problem within the industry of uneven tension in winding the roll and enables material salvage.

The expansion in capacity comes after the successful completion of projects for several UK PPE manufacturers and other companies in medical technology such as filter disks for ventilators, and across other nonwovens applications ranging from cosmetics to civil engineering.

Bindatex can supply in high production volumes or low development amounts for prototyping.

Chris Lever, managing director of Bindatex, said: “Our extensive experience in the aerospace industry means we apply attention to detail and quality processes in all areas of our work. And when slitting to low widths with quick turn-around times for the nonwovens industry, this is especially important.

“Over the past couple of years, we have invested heavily in highly specialised machinery which enables us to offer a wide range of cutting solutions with very short lead-times.

Formed in 2004, Bindatex is experienced in slitting and sheeting a variety of hard to cut materials and also has extensive experience in cutting nonwovens into discs shapes for filter applications. The company is ISO9001 approved and, unlike many other converting companies, does not impose a minimum order.

At the end of 2020, Bindatex secured a grant from Innovate UK from the Sustainable Innovation Fund to support a critical six-month R&D project to further develop and upscale their operations.

Posted February 16, 2021

Source: Bindatex