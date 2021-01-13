The Nonwovens Institute Introduces New Comprehensive Spunbond And Meltblown Course — Virtually — In Response To Urgent Manufacturing Needs

CARY, NC — January 13, 2021 — Professionals in the nonwovens/engineered fabrics industry are invited to advance their technical skills in a new 2-day nonwoven short course in the “Virtual Introduction to Spunbond and Meltblown Technology”. This course was developed by North Carolina State University’s The Nonwovens Institute and launched by INDA, the Association of Nonwoven Fabrics Industry. The all virtual course is designed to help manufacturers meet the demand for comprehensive training in the spunbond and meltblown web forming processes used to manufacture respirator/medical face masks, wipes, absorbent hygiene, filtration media, sorbents, and insulation among other end uses.

The course will be held on consecutive Wednesdays, March 24 and March 31, 2021, for a total of 11.5 hours of rigorous training, and available for a two-week review after the course concludes. Production tours of NWI’s spunbond and meltblown lines led by NWI’s renowned team of industry and nonwoven expert instructors are a key component of the virtual agenda. To register or for more information, visit https://www.inda.org/education/advanced-training.php.

“Nonwoven professionals have expressed great interest in expanding their knowledge in spunbond and meltblown technologies. We want to meet that need in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, hence the virtual offering. This new course will ground participants in these growing technologies, so they can continue to expand their product lines and business,” said Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., Executive Director of The Nonwovens Institute and Associate Dean of the NC State University College of Textiles.

Expert Instructors for the new course include:

Pierre D. Grondin, Product Development Director, The Nonwovens Institute NWI

Bryan Haynes, Ph.D., Director of Research and Engineering in Global Nonwovens, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Jeffrey Krueger, Ph.D., Raw Material Technology Leader, Kimberly-Clark Global Nonwovens

Amy Minton, Physical Testing Lab Manager, The Nonwovens Institute NWI

David Nelson, Assistant Director, Industry Engagement and Education, NWI, 3M, (retired)

Behnam Pourdeyhimi, Ph.D., William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor of Textile Materials and Associate Dean for Industry Research and Extension, North Carolina State University, and Executive Director, NWI

“INDA is delighted to partner with The Nonwovens Institute at NC State University on their new virtual spunbond and meltblown training course. INDA members, NWI members, and the industry at large will benefit from NWI’s expertise and the ability to further their professional development while complying with COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. The addition of virtual tours of their spunbond and meltblown lines will truly round out participants’ experience and knowledge,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Posted January 13, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry