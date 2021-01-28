Techtextil North America 2021 To Reunite Technology Rich Textile Industry, Provide First-Class Education And Networking Opportunities

ATLANTA, GA — January 28, 2021 — As the first major textile event since COVID-19 put the brakes on tradeshows in early 2020, Techtextil North America returns to Raleigh August 23-25, 2021 to reunite an industry hungry for in-person business interactions.

The show’s theme this year is “Accelerating Technology” and aims to highlight the textile industry’s high level of innovation and contribution to the global supply chain through advanced technology. North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles – internationally renowned as a leader in the field of textile education and innovation – will again serve as the Official Academic Partner, with several members of the college’s faculty also seated on the show’s Advisory Council.

Selected for their industry knowledge and expertise, the Advisory Council acts as a support to the management team in the planning and execution of the Techtextil North America Symposium and other educational content and show features, which, in line with the show’s theme, will heavily focus on advanced technology in textile design, development and end-to-end manufacturing.

This year’s advisory council will include:

Frank Henderson

President, Henderson Sewing

Dr. Karen Leonas

Professor of Textile Sciences, Department of Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management, Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University

Dr. Bryan Ormond

Professor of Polymer and Color Chemistry, Department of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science and the Textile Protection and Comfort Center, Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University

Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi

Associate Dean for Industry Research and Extension, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor of Materials, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, Executive Director, The Nonwovens Institute, Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University

Melissa Sharp

Associate Director, Zeis Textiles Extension, Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University

The Techtextil North America Symposium will provide the latest research and technology across verticals – with insights into textile industry trends, challenges brought on by emerging technology and how to keep stride in an ever-changing, global business landscape. The Symposium will include six paid educational sessions over the course of the three day event, and will be complimented by show floor mini-sessions.

Explore the Sewn Products Industry at Techtextil North America

This year, the event will include the first-ever Texprocess Americas pavilion, supported by SPESA – featuring machinery, equipment, and technology suppliers for the sewn proucts industry – designed to foster new business opportunities and strategic partnerships between exhibitors and attendees. Leaders from across the industry will be given the chance to meet, learn, and see equipment functionality firsthand.

In addition to the pavilion, SPESA will once again co-locate its Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference with Techtextil North America in 2021. The conference features presentations and panel discussions from SPESA members about the products they make as well as the challenges they face as they aim to improve efficiency, speed, and accuracy in sewn products manufacturing. Co-locating the Advancements Conference with Techtextil North America allows attendees to make the most of their valuable time and resources by attending two events in one. Conference registration includes access to the show floor, and plenty of time to network with speakers, exhibitors, and attendees.

Techtextil North America first landed in Raleigh February 26-28, 2019, a decision made in order to bring the event back to the heart of the textile industry. Moving the show from its 2017 location in Chicago to the Southeast proved popular among the industry, making the 2019 edition the highest attended odd-year show to date.

For more information on the upcoming edition of Techtextil North America, August 23-25 in Raleigh, North Carolina, please visit www.techtextilna.com.

Posted January 28, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America