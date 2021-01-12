Jones Family Of Companies Announces New Vice President Of Sales, New HR Leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 8, 2021 — Jones Family of Companies, a leader in sustainable nonwovens manufacturing, is entering the new year strong. At the end of 2020, Jones acquired Rontex America, opened a new business office in Richmond, Virginia, and added countless skilled employees to staff in their locations around the nation. Jones has not slowed down, always seeking out the best talent in the industry and the most effective placement of that talent to constantly improve the quality and efficiency of its products. Their most recent moves to achieve this are the promotion of Dennis St. Louis to vice president of sales, Bedding and Furniture channel, and the hiring of Anthony Lado as human resources director/HR leader – Talent Acquisition.

Dennis St. Louis is an expert in the textile industry, with significant experience as the leader of sales at six major textile companies from 1989 to present. For the past two years he has served at Jones as Senior Director of Sales, increasing business opportunities and strengthening key partnerships by demonstrating unwavering commitment to customer service, adding new accounts and maintaining expected service levels with existing accounts. St. Louis’ dedication to Jones clients has led to his promotion to Vice President of Sales.

St. Louis commented on his new role as Vice President of Sales. “As we move forward, our team is dedicated to expanding Jones’ portfolio of products through cost effective new developments and creating sales coverage and distribution solutions for our customers’ logistical challenges.”

CP Davis, CEO, added, “Dennis is a consummate sales and business development professional and will lead a very talented field sales team focused on growing and enhancing customer relationships with innovated products and value-added services.”

Anthony Lado, the new HR Leader for Jones, holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Rollins College in Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Central Florida. Alongside his thorough education, Lado’s background spans across a broad range of industries, including healthcare and durable goods manufacturing, as well as organizational development consulting. Most recently, Lado was the Human Resources Manager at Serta Simmons, a leading bedding manufacturer. He will be based out of Jones’ Morristown, Tenn., facility, where the flagship plant and distribution center is located.

“Anthony is a well-rounded and talented Human Resources leader,” CP Davis said. “He is dedicated to building long-term relationships between HR and employees in every department, and has a personal philosophy of creating efficient and positive work cultures that will fit well with Jones as we enter the new year.”

Source: Jones Family of Companies