VEOCEL™ Lays The Foundation For A Sustainable Future In The Nonwovens Industry

LENZING, Austria — December 22, 2020 — The VEOCEL™ brand and its co-branding partners have shown relentless determination in the face of adversity in 2020, to continue innovating and researching sustainable materials that will see the industry emerge stronger post-pandemic. During this challenging year, the VEOCEL™ brand has achieved numerous key milestones, paving the way for a sustainable future in the nonwovens industry as consumers affirm their desire for sustainable products and more brands utilize eco-conscious materials.

A marquee achievement for the VEOCEL™ brand in 2020 was the announcement of the industry’s finest

LENZING™ branded lyocell skin fibers for VEOCEL™ Beauty. The new fibers feature Lenzing’s patented Translucency technology, enhancing product performance whilst remaining environmentally sound, and introduce a leading supply chain transparency platform to ensure consumers can identify VEOCEL™ branded fibers in final products.

Just one year on from the introduction of VEOCEL™’s certification criteria, designed to help consumers better identify personal care and beauty products made from 100% cellulosic and biodegradable fibers, more brands, such as DeepFresh, are choosing to feature the VEOCEL™ brand logo on products, highlighting a positive and growing demand for eco-conscious products.

The nonwovens industry is now awaiting the soon-to-be announced EU Single Use Plastics Regulation, designed to alleviate environmental pollution caused by wet wipes and sanitary towels, among other common single-use plastics items. The VEOCEL™ brand team has been working closely with partners to ensure the industry is prepared for compliance and is proud to offer 100% certified USDA biobased products – a vital step in the journey toward sustainability.

The VEOCEL™ brand is also honored to be recognized for its work driving a more eco-friendly future with two major awards in 2020. The brand won the “Global Citizen Community Campaign” award at the China Advertising Magazine Awards for increasing eco-awareness among Chinese consumers and the pioneering Lenzing Web Technology won the Austrian “State Prize for Innovation” – the highest recognition for innovative achievements in Austria.

Moving toward 2021, the VEOCEL™ brand is committed to continue close collaborations with partners to spread awareness around the importance of sustainability around the world.

Source: VEOCEL