Precision Textiles Launches Direct Mail Campaign Aimed At Creating A Personalized & Tactile Experience For Its Customers

TOTOWA, NJ— December 9, 2020 — In an increasingly digital world where our inboxes are overwhelmed with promotional offers and solicitations, Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, is taking a more traditional route to its marketing communications. Developed to promote its recently launched IQFit Natural line – a 100 percent glass-free FR barrier – the classic direct mail campaign provides its partners with a tactile element, a benefit that cannot be delivered electronically. The initiative provides a hands-on resource for bedding manufacturers to utilize when specifying an FR barrier for mattress production.

Shipped in a convenient mailer with a bold visual that makes a striking comparison between fiberglass and cotton to tout IQFit Natural’s product benefits, the company anticipates the new strategy will help its partners make better-informed FR barrier sourcing decisions in an industry that is first and foremost driven by the touch and feel of the materials used.

“While a mailer may seem like a dated tactic to some, we believe that in today’s technology-driven world that people are becoming numb to the myriad of digital approaches that are delivered to their inboxes daily,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles. “In our business, the tactile nature of the product is incredibly significant, making this tangible medium the perfect solution. Of course, we haven’t abandoned our digital efforts. Rather, we are weaving together a combination of marketing tactics to maximize our communication efforts.”

The mailer includes a product brochure, a swatch card with product samples and a mini foam bun with an IQFit Natural FR sock applied to mimic how the product would fit around a mattress. Additional information about the dangers of using fiberglass in FR socks is also included.

IQ FIT Natural is a UL GREENGUARD Gold certified, 100 percent glass-free natural FR barrier made with sustainable, renewable cotton. The cotton delivers breathability and superb moisture wicking, is hypoallergenic and durable and its long-lasting fibers stay strong after years of use. The glass-free sock also eliminates the breakdown of fiberglass and provides bedding manufacturers with a safer FR solution that biodegrades when composted.

Each component within the sock was chosen not only for the safety of consumers but also for the safety of the environment. The sock is also free of para-aramid and antimony – both of which offer fire resistance but can cause respiratory and skin irritation – to ensure consumers receive an all-natural sleep experience.

The mailers will ship in early December. Customers interested in receiving a mailer can contact their sales representative or email info@precisiontextiles-usa.com.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and health care industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse. The company also holds four additional warehouses strategically located in the U.S., as well as a warehouse in Asia. For more information, visit www.PrecisionTextiles-USA.com.

Posted December 9, 2020

Source: Precision Textiles