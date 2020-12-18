Nonwoven Manufacturer, Fitesa Simpsonville, Inc., Expanding Operations In Greenville County, S.C. — $100 Million Investment Will Create 40 New Jobs Over The Next Five Years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December 17, 2020 — Fitesa Simpsonville, Inc. (Fitesa), an innovator in the design and manufacturing of nonwoven fabric solutions, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $100 million investment will create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

Established in 1973, Fitesa develops nonwoven solutions for the hygiene and healthcare industries. The company’s products provide a variety of physical and aesthetic properties, including softness, strength, abrasion resistance and sustainability.

Located at 840 South East Main Street in Simpsonville, Fitesa’s latest investment will include an expansion of the company’s manufacturing facility to increase production capabilities. Additionally, the company will install a new production line that will manufacture 100% meltblown materials for the healthcare market.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fitesa team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded Greenville County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to this project.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Simpsonville. Fitesa’s culture of innovation and continuous improvement has contributed to our success in Simpsonville. We have the healthcare market as part of our strategic focus, and we are positive that these new investments will be able to add even more value to our customers, employees and stakeholders.” -Fitesa U.S. and Canada Managing Senior Vice President Ricardo Fasolo

“A longtime partner of the Simpsonville community, Fitesa’s decision to invest $100 million in Greenville County is a real reason to celebrate and a testament to the pro-business environment we have worked so hard to create in all parts of our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When one of our existing businesses – like Fitesa – expands and invests $100 million within our borders, it sends a message to other companies that South Carolina truly is a place where they can find success.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Greenville County is pleased that Fitesa Simpsonville has brought this major expansion to its fine facility here. For many years, the county and our communities have appreciated the quality jobs and civic contributions made by Fitesa. This expansion will further enhance the culture of innovation and quality products for which Greenville County has become widely known. We thank Fitesa and wish the company and its employees continued success.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. “Butch” Kirven

Posted December 18, 2020

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor