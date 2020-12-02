INDA Releases New North American Nonwovens Industry Outlook Report 

CAREY, NC — December 2, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry has released a new industry outlook report, North American Nonwovens Industry Outlook, 2019-2024.

This report marks INDA’s eleventh analysis of the nonwoven/engineered materials market since its first overview of the industry in 1995. INDA’s exclusive content provides analysis across all of the nonwoven end-use markets, including 133 disposable and 129 durable categories, to provide the most comprehensive and accurate view available of the total North American nonwovens industry. Detailed supply (capacity, production, and trade flows) and demand data are presented for the North American industry for 2014, 2019, and a forecast for 2024.

INDA designed this report to support strategic business planning and decision-making using INDA’s proprietary demand model of 262 nonwoven categories. The projections in the report were made by analyzing current market trends and driving forces to highlight the market potential in terms of dollar value, units, and volume in both square meters and tonnage.

Dave Rousse, INDA President, said, “This report provides the most actionable insights available on demand prospects in the most important disposable and durable market segments. No other report has the primary data that INDA gathers, making this the most reliable and definitive view of the industry through 2024. Anyone who must assess, understand, and manage the assets of an organization would benefit from this essential business planning tool.”

Brad Kalil, the report author and INDA’s Director of Market Intelligence & Economic Insights, said “This is a great time to be in nonwovens…statistically and emotively. North American nonwoven production growth exceeded U.S. Real GDP growth for the sixth consecutive year. Production growth exceeded capacity growth for the third consecutive year and industry’s overall operating rate in 2019 improved for the third consecutive year. Nonwovens are a healthy business that attracts investment and performs best when it manages its capacity growth sensibly. The information in this report is intended to advance that cause.”

The report:

Provides insight into the overall impacts of Covid-19 through to 2024;

Details overall markets based on an in-depth combination of primary and secondary research;

Provides baseline economic and demographic trends and forecasts, as they are significant drivers of demand within the North American nonwovens industry;

Develops industry consumption figures by sales, units, square meters, and tonnage for nonwoven materials in 11 main end use markets and their numerous subcategories for 2014 and 2019, and provide a forecast for 2024;

Explains industry trends and drivers within each of the end use markets;

Defines and clarifies end use market segmentation and production processes to provide greater precision in categorizing the industry

The 350-page report — including 166 figures and 95 tables — is available for $3,500 for INDA Members, and $5,000 for Non-members. To purchase the report, contact INDA, info@inda.org

Posted December 2, 2020

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry