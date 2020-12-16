ANDRITZ And Suominen – A Successful Partnership

GRAZ, Austria — December 16, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ and Suominen, a global manufacturer of innovative and sustainable nonwovens, have been working together successfully as business partners for the past few years.

ANDRITZ has supplied and upgraded several spunlace lines and most recently supplied a Wetlace™ line for production of high-quality products such as flushable wipes, baby wipes, personal care and household wipes, thus supporting Suominen in reaching its goal to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability.

Over the years, Suominen has developed its production improvement plans and identified important optimization potentials. Suominen has upgraded several machines and lines to a higher performance level and decided to retrofit some of their existing spunlace lines in collaboration with ANDRITZ.

This enables Suominen to maintain its excellent performance in production and the highest product quality that is key in the ever more demanding nonwovens market. Most recently, Suominen and ANDRITZ signed a service agreement for Metris Remote Assistance, which allows the Suominen equipment operators to have full online support from the ANDRITZ process experts.

ANDRITZ and Suominen also work closely together in R&D at the ANDRITZ technical centers, which host a spunlace line on industrial scale and a wetlaid pilot line. All this supports Suominen in further developing new products and meeting future demands in terms of sustainability.

Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen: “ANDRITZ has been supporting us for years with our developments, allowing us to offer our customers some of the most competitive and highest quality products in the world. ANDRITZ also provides Suominen with first-class service, which enables us to produce sustainable nonwovens for our customers.”

Andreas Lukas, Senior Vice President and Division Manager, ANDRITZ Nonwoven: “Suominen is one of the world’s largest suppliers of wipe roll goods. We are proud to contribute to new generations of wipes together with Suominen. Suominen renews its trust in ANDRITZ continuously. Our worldwide service organization assists Suominen by providing original spare parts and process support to maintain their production lines”.

Posted December 16, 2020

Source: ANDRITZ