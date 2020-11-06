Rontex America Joins The Jones Family Of Companies As Jones Expands Its Technical Performance And Engineered Nonwovens Capabilities

HUMBOLDT, TN — November 6, 2020 — Jones Family of Companies, Inc., a producer of sustainable nonwovens products across a broad range of industries, announced today the acquisition of Rontex America, LLC. This acquisition is the latest strategic initiative for the Jones Family of Companies as it focuses on strengthening its presence and capabilities in its core nonwovens markets, including sleep products, packaging, acoustics, building materials and floor products, while expanding into other key engineered and technical performance nonwovens sectors.

“Rontex’s expertise and experience in engineered nonwovens will be a powerful addition to our family of companies and bolster our aspirations to drive long-term growth,” said CP Davis, President and CEO of the Jones Family of Companies. Davis adds, “We are very proud to have Rontex join our family. Rontex has a strong history and reputation for quality, customer service and innovation. This move further enables Jones to deliver comprehensive non-woven solutions designed to improve comfort, protection, and sustainability.”

Rontex America will continue to operate out of its Amherst, New Hampshire facility, which will allow distribution of Jones products in the northeast region. As part of this initiative, Jones VP of Technical Nonwovens Matt Buck has been named General Manager of Rontex America. “I’m excited to lead a very talented and experienced Rontex team and support Jones’ commitment to offering value-added products focused on sustainability and innovation. The team is excited to join the Jones family,” says Buck.

Source: Jones Family of Companies, Inc.