Teijin To Donate Oil Adsorbents To Support Recovery From Mauritius Oil Spill

TOKYO, Japan — October 20, 2020 — Teijin Limited announced today that it is supporting efforts to deal with the heavy oil spill caused by the running aground of the cargo ship WAKASHIO off the shore of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the group’s fibers and products converting company, will donate 500kg of its high-performance oil adsorbent sheet to the Government of the Republic of Mauritius through Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., an amount which will allow approximately 10 tons of oil to be adsorbed.

Made of polypropylene fiber non-woven fabric, Teijin Frontier’s high-performance oil adsorbent sheet can adsorb up to around 20 times its own weight in oil. It is hard to tear and can also be used for wiping off oil deposits.

By means of this donation the Teijin Group will contribute to the area’s recovery from marine pollution and will continue to tackle a range of environmental challenges.

Posted October 20, 2020

Source: Teijin Limited