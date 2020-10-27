NEW Face Masks Designed With Revolutionary Acteev™ Technology, Combating The Spread Of COVID-19

HOUSTON — October 27, 2020 — A new line of face masks combining comfort with protection is available now from Blended Huemanity, a wellness essentials provider that combines cutting-edge technology with natural, wearable materials to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Founded by a Houston entrepreneur Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings in collaboration with a Houston-based materials innovator Ascend Performance Materials, Blended Huemanity’s mission is to help keep people safe.

Blended Huemanity now offers the Acteev Protect™ Nonwoven Mask and the Acteev Protect Fabric Mask with Filter, from Ascend Performance Materials. These new masks are reusable and general purpose masks, featuring powerful built-in antimicrobial technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The masks are soft, breathable, comfortable and gentle on the skin. Blended Huemanity’s Acteev Protect masks are an ideal choice for anyone seeking better protection, comfort and breathability.

“The collaboration between Accel Lifestyle and Ascend Performance Materials brings together two powerhouse companies, with expertise in science, fabric, manufacturing, branding and consumer products,” said Blended Huemanity cofounder and CEO Megan Eddings, who is also founder & CEO of Accel Lifestyle.

“If the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that the need for face coverings isn’t going away,” Eddings said. “We all want to return to normal life — sporting events, family gatherings, hugs with friends — but we want to do so safely and comfortably.”

Acteev Protect Masks are made with Acteev technology, which incorporates active zinc ions in a polymer matrix, focusing on destroying microbes. “Acteev’s active layer of defense uses safe, environmentally friendly active zinc ions embedded into the matrix of the polymer – not a chemical spray that will wash away or flake off — meaning these masks can be used again and again,” said Phil McDivitt, CEO of Ascend, the company that invented Acteev.

Ascend is currently working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to obtain appropriate regulatory clearances to make specific claims regarding the Acteev technology’s antiviral properties.

“When returning to regular activities, people want a mask that is comfortable, well-made, reusable and easy to breathe through,” McDivitt said. “Our scientists and engineers invented a process for creating a revolutionary new fabric that checks all the boxes. Acteev fabric is incredibly soft to the touch and moisture-wicking to keep the face cool, and it’s more breathable than other materials used in masks.”

Posted October 27, 2020

Source: Blended Huemanity